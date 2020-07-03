Lori Vallow gets 2 felony charges dropped as court case continues

CHAD DAYBELL PREDICTED WIFE’S DEATH 36 MONTHS BEFORE IT SIMPLY HAPPENED, FORMER FRIEND TELLS NANCY GRACE

She was also hit with new felony charges Monday for allegedly concealing, altering, and destroying evidence in the case.

Thursday’s dismissal of the felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of children comes three weeks after investigators discovered the remains of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and his 16-year-old sister, Tylee Ryan, buried on property owned by Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell.

Daybell, 51, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of concealment of evidence last month.

The couple, part of the doomsday cult Preparing a People, are accused of lying to police and refusing to cooperate with authorities following the disappearance of both children in September.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February and taken back to Rexburg, Idaho, to handle charges after she failed me meet a January deadline to come back the children safely, and was hit with the felony desertion charges.

Those charges were the ones dropped Thursday, East Idaho News said.