Vallow’s children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, disappeared last September. Their remains were found June 9 at the home of Chad Daybell , who has been married to Lori Vallow for less than per year.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Fremont County, Idaho, Vallow provided false information about their whereabouts and did not produce the children to authorities.

She was likely to make a preliminary appearance for the new charges later Tuesday. CNN has now reached out to her solicitors for comment.

Authorities haven’t said how a children died and no you’ve got been charged with killing them.