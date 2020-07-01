According to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Fremont County, Idaho, Vallow provided false information about their whereabouts and did not produce the children to authorities.
She was likely to make a preliminary appearance for the new charges later Tuesday. CNN has now reached out to her solicitors for comment.
Authorities haven’t said how a children died and no you’ve got been charged with killing them.
According to a probable cause affidavit, J.J. was found “well preserved” and was visually identifiable by officers and family members. J.J.’s human body had been wrapped in two layers of plastic and buried under a layer of flat paneling and rocks, the document stated.
Tylee’s remains, however, “were too damaged by fire and dismemberment and no longer had any recognizable features,” Rexburg police Lt. Ron Ball wrote in the affidavit.
Tylee was identified by “matching an irregular jawline with an X-ray of Tylee when she was alive,” the court document says. Officials said they are along the way of verifying identification with a DNA test.
Daybell and Vallow arein the custody of Idaho officials. Both have pleaded not liable to charges related to the disappearances. Daybell is charged with concealing evidence.
Vallow was previously charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of young ones and three misdemeanor charges. She pleaded not guilty.