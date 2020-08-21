Lori Loughlin’s sentence is a ‘great outcome’ for her, legal expert says: ‘She should thank her lucky stars’

Stone, who is not involved in the Loughlin case, said the actress and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, had their feet to the fire in these legal proceedings, and accepting their plea deal was the best hand they could have played.

“Had Loughlin gone to trial and lost she could have faced years in prison and if there was a guilty verdict after a jury trial it is not likely the court would’ve been so generous with the sentencing,” explained the lawyer.

For their part in the widely followed federal case, Loughlin and Giannulli were sentenced to two and five months respectively by Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton. The sentences are in line with the terms of their plea deal that was laid out months ago.

In their plea agreement, Loughlin, 56, agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, would serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

Stone feels Loughlin’s community service mandate is…