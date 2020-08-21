Lori Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, sentenced to 5 months in prison in college admissions scandal case

Giannulli’s sentence consists of a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of social work. Judge Gorton revealed in the hearing on Friday that he thought the sentence is “sufficient but not greater than necessary under the circumstance.”

LORI LOUGHLIN’S COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL CASE: EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT IT

(*5 *)

The designer, who is 57, appeared in a Massachusetts federal court practically by means of Zoom from what appeared to be a meeting room in Los Angeles,Calif He used a dark fit, a light pink t-shirt, and a dark purple tie. His hearing happened simply hours prior to Loughlin’s, which is is arranged for 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Following Gorton’s approval of his plea offer, Giannulli resolved the court.

“I do deeply regret, as [attorney] Sean [Berkowitz] said, the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife, and others. I take full responsibility for my conduct, I’m ready to accept consequences and move forward with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience,” Loughlin’s husband stated.

His sentence follows more than a year of legal fights in which the popular couple at first pleaded not guilty to charges coming from $500,000 in payments made to fraud mastermind William “Rick” Singer to get their …