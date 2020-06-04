Lori Loughlin ‘Would Love To Return To TV’ After Prison!

Aunt Becky could be missing from the final season of Fuller House, but apparently, Lori Loughlin hasn’t given up on her acting career.

The disgraced actress is currently awaiting a judge to accept her plea deal for her involvement in the school admissions scandal, but based on an Us Weekly source, she already has her eyes on the future.

Related: Brooklyn 99 Star Calls Actors Who Play Cops To Donate To Bail Funds

The insider, who described Loughlin being an “eternal optimist,” said the sitcom star “would love to return to TV” someday. Not only that, but she also “eventually, [wants to] tell her side of the story”. What would THAT look like, we wonder? A no-holds-barred interview? A memoir? A made-for-TV movie? (Lifetime kinda already covered that one!) Whatever it really is, we are so ready to watch!

But is Hollywood ready for Aunt Becky to make a comeback?

Lori’s previous gigs… well, they didn’t want anything regarding her. She was a normal on the Hallmark Channel, but they cut ties with her all the way in which back in March 2019. And of course, she’d appeared in four seasons of Fuller House — but had not been invited right back for the ultimate season. Instead, as we learned on Tuesday, the show shipped Aunt Becky out of state off-screen. Better than “upstate” if you know what we mean!

Speaking of which, before she may even try to make the leap back onto our screens, she’ll need certainly to serve 8 weeks in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, have couple of years of supervised release, and complete 250 hours of community service. Meanwhile, husband Mossimo Giannulli will serve five months with 250 hours of community service, two years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Related: Lea Michele’s Co-Star Calls Her ‘Nothing But A Nightmare’

But the 55-year-old isn’t the only one whose career has suffered from the scandal. Her daughter Olivia Jade had an up-and-coming YouTube channel before the embarrassing news broke that her parents cheated her way into USC. While a source told Us last week vlogging is still Olivia’s “end goal”, she knows she “might face some struggle” rebuilding her brand.

That certainly became clear early in the day this week when the 20-year-old was soundly dragged for trying to preach about white privilege despite being just about the poster child for the issue. All in all, it looks like the whole family will have to do much more work to win back the hearts of the public.

What do U think, Perezcious readers??? Will you ever have the ability to look at Aunt Becky the same way again? Or will her stint in jail permanently tarnish the wholesome image she’s always played? Sound OFF along with your take in the comments (below)…