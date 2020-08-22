Lori Loughlin sentenced to 2 months in prison in college admissions scandal

Boston— Actress Lori Loughlin will serve 2 months in prison and her spouse, designer Mossimo Giannulli, will serve 5 months after the couple pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in thecollege admissions scandal A federal judge on Friday accepted plea offers from the couple in a video sentencing hearing.

Loughlin, 56, will likewise pay a $150,000 fine, serve 100 hours of social work and be under monitored release for 2 years. Giannulli, 57, is needed to pay a fine of $250,000, serve 250 hours of social work and serve 2 years of monitored release.

“I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters my wife and others. I’m ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience,” Giannulli stated at the hearing.

The couple was implicated of paying $500,000 to protect their 2 children’ admission to the University of Southern California by masquerading them as prospective athletic employees. A phony resume for their child Olivia Jade, a YouTube star, reveals the couple pretended Jade was an accomplished rower.

Attorneys for Loughlin and Giannulli initially stated the couple not did anything incorrect and the half-million dollars they paid were “legitimate donations.” A movement to dismiss the charges was rejectedin May The couple’s lawyers argued that federal representatives had actually coached William “Rick” Singer, the supposed ringleader of the plan, to “bend the truth,” however U.S. District Court …