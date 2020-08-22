Lori Loughlin ‘Really Believed’ She Was ‘Making Legit Donations’ Despite Pleading Guilty!

Despite Lori Loughlin pleading guilty, she still thinks her contributions to the University of Southern California were legit!

On Friday, the 56-year-old was sentenced to 2 months in jail, 2 years of monitored release, 100 hours of social work, and a $150,000 fine, however according to a brand-new source she does not think that she “knowingly” participated in any criminal activity!

Related: Candace Cameron Bure Has Subtle Response For Critics Of Lori’s Light Sentencing

An expert spilled (listed below) to Us Weekly:

“Lori would never enter into criminal activity knowingly. She really believed that they were making legit donations, especially since USC took the money.”

Her other half, Mossimo Giannulli, was likewise sentenced on Friday to 5 months in jail, 2 years of monitored release, 250 hours of social work, and a $250,000 fine. Since the terms were concurred upon beforehand, the Full House alum has currently had a long time to get utilized to her brand-new way of life:

“This past year she has been working with special needs children, working to raise money for a COVID-19 relief fund and has been working with an organization that helps underprivileged students get a college education.”

So if she’s not to blame, and her other half’s not to blame, who is? Unsurprisingly, Rick Singer: