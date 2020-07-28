Lori Loughlin Passes On Birthday Celebration As Sentencing Looms In College Admissions Case: ‘Ready To Get Past This Point’

Lori Loughlin turns 56 years old on Tuesday, but you probably wouldn’t know it being around the embattled TV star now as she and husband Mossimo Giannulli prepare for prison.

In fact, according to insiders close to the family, Loughlin isn’t living it up with a big birthday celebration today like you might imagine of someone ahead of what she’s facing. Quite the opposite, in fact, as she dreads her looming sentencing date that’s fast approaching as penance for her role in the ongoing college admissions scandal.

According to a family source who spoke to ET about the goings-on around Lori and Mossimo, the Fuller House star is planning on a “very low-key” birthday celebration. No big bash, no special trip… sounds like just a quiet, special day at home with daughters Isabella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20.

The insider continued (below):

“Lori’s plan is to spend her birthday with family. Her priorities have shifted since this crisis began, and she feels as long as they are together, it will be perfect. She has been the face of this college scandal and has taken a huge hit to her career, so at this point Mossimo and the girls are being very supportive of her.”

Of course, as we’ve been painstakingly reporting, Aunt Becky pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud back in May. Her husband did so, as well, along with a guilty plea on an honest services wire and mail fraud charge, too. The charges stem from $500,000 in bribes they paid to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California, ultimately designating them as phony recruits for the crew team to gain admission despite the fact neither one had ever played the sport.

As part of her plea deal in the case, Loughlin agreed to serve two months in prison and two years of supervised release, to go along with a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli’s deal was structured similarly but slightly more harsh, with five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service.

And now, as the couple’s sentencing date sits right up ahead of us — August 21, to be exact — the stress is only building for the Summerland alum. In some ways, according to that same source, her birthday is the last thing on her mind as she can’t stop worrying about what’s to come:

“This has been a long road, and waiting for their sentencing has been painfully stressful. She is exhausted and is ready to get past this point. She’s spending time with her family and trying her very best not to think about what lies ahead, because she realizes at this point it’s out of her hands. Her focus is to spend as much quality time with her daughters as possible as she knows she might not see them for a while. They don’t want to focus on the negative and are doing their very best to avoid spending the last days in fear of what’s to come.”

Now, two months in prison isn’t that long a time to serve, of course, and it wouldn’t surprise us if Loughlin was processed and released even sooner than that. After all, you’ll recall how Felicity Huffman Macy was released 10 days into her own 14-day sentence regarding her role in this same college admissions scandal.

Plus, prisons all over the country are releasing inmates early to mitigate some of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, as well, so perhaps there’s that to consider, too. Maybe there’s some hope for the now-56-year-old star yet?!

No matter, though, because Loughlin’s biggest worry about being behind bars will remain for however long she’s set to serve, according to that same insider:

“Lori’s biggest concern is that if the girls need her while she is behind bars, she won’t be there for them to help. The girls know she worries, so they have been making a big effort to show her how responsible they are. The family is actually doing well despite what they are going through. This is the biggest challenge they have ever faced, and Lori hopes it makes them stronger in the end.”

No kidding.

These are certainly interesting times we live in, dealing with a global pandemic made worse by a reality TV carnival barker-turned-President, all just as a nostalgic childhood TV icon readies herself for a stay in federal prison. Just another day in 2020, we suppose…

