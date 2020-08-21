Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced In College Admissions Scandal!

We’ve been waiting for this one!!

On Friday via video conference, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced for their part in the college admissions scandal.

Mossimo who was first up, will serve five months in prison, two years of supervised release, pay a $250,000 fine and complete 250 hours of community service. He shared a short statement during the hearing, while showing little emotion:

“I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others. I take full responsibility for my conduct. I am ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience.”

Lori was later given two months of prison time, 100 hours of community service, and a $150,000 fine.

As a reminder, the couple pleaded guilty after paying $500,000 so their daughters Olivia Jade and Bella could attend the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits. The former Hallmark actress and her Target designer husband staged gym pics of the girls and supplied them to Operation Varsity Blues mastermind Rick Singer, who assured the couple this would guarantee a back door entry to the prestigious institution.

