Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli sentenced in college admissions scandal case

Loughlin initially appeared calm, showing little emotion as her attorney BJ Trach said she is “profoundly sorry” for her actions. But when it was Loughlin’s turn to address the judge, she forced back tears as she apologized.

LORI LOUGHLIN: FEDERAL PROSECUTORS URGE JUDGE TO ACCEPT ACTRESS’ PRISON DEAL

“I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process and in doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” she said. “I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good.”

The sentences put an end to more than a year of legal battles in which the famous couple initially pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 in payments made to scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, recruited to the University of Southern California on the crew team despite never actually participating in the sport.

In May, the duo shocked many when they changed course and agreed to plead guilty like their fellow celebrity counterpart in the scandal, Felicity Huffman. The “Desperate Housewives” actress served 11 days of a planned two-week…