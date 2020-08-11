Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Downsize To $9.5 Million Home Ahead Of College Admissions Scandal Sentencing!

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have actually got some brand-new digs!

After offering their 12,000 square foot, multi-million dollar Bel-Air estate for well listed below asking rate last month, the embattled couple has actually formally closed on a brand-new Hidden Hills, California estate for $9.5 million. While this might seem like a little bit of a downsize for Olivia Jade‘s parents, it can’ t be as bad as the huge home that’s waiting on them in simply a couple of brief weeks, right?

The set’s brand-new farmhouse-style pad is stated to use a “fresh take on luxury country living,” and supposedly includes 6 bed rooms, 9 restrooms, marble counter tops, and high ceilings. Additional features consist of a vast yard, swimming pool, a temperature-controlled walk-in wine rack, a health club, and a cinema. Hey, excusable whatsoever! The 11,748- square-foot home, which is tucked inside a super-exclusive gated neighborhood, has actually been uninhabited because it was integrated in2019 Now, it’ll be home to Lori, Mossimo, and their 2 children, consisting of previous University of Southern California trainee Isabella Rose

