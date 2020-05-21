Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Agree To Plead GUILTY In College Admissions Scandal – DETAILS!

HOLY S**T!!!

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are taking a plea deal for his or her involvement within the school admissions scandal! This comes months and months after sustaining their innocence!

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office within the District of Massachusetts, they may serve two months in jail, must pay a $150,000 high-quality, and have two years of supervised launch with 100 hours of neighborhood service for conspiracy expenses.

More particulars to return…