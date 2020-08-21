Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannuli sentences latest in ‘series of slaps on the wrist,’ Jonna Spilbor says

“What we’re seeing here is just a series of slaps on the wrist,” she included. “It almost makes me wonder if this case would have been better served in a civil court instead of in a criminal court,”

On Friday, “Full House” starlet Lori Loughlin was sentenced to 2 months in jail for her function in paying $500,000 in kickbacks to get her 2 children into the University of Southern California (USC) as rowing employees. Her spouse, designer Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to 5 months.

“At the end of the day, I believe [actress] Felicity Huffman kind of set the bar,” Spilbor informed hostBill Hemmer “She was one of the first people, if not the first person, to plead guilty and her sentence was a mere two weeks. I think the highest sentence in this case thus far has been the nine months.”

Spilbor argued that the genuine victims in the case were Loughlin’s children in addition to other kids who looked for admission to schools like USC.

"The victims here are the children of these parents who had such little confidence in them that they were willing to go to jail instead of teaching their children how to work hard and get someplace on their own," she stated.