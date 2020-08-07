Lori Loughlin Is STILL Repairing Her Relationship With Daughter Olivia Jade After College Admissions Scandal

Moving forward after a massive, nationally-known controversy takes time.

So it goes for Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli right now, at least. As they await sentencing and likely at least a bit of prison time for their roles in the infamous college admissions scandal, they are intent on moving forward and repairing their relationship with daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose. But that won’t happen overnight!

An insider spoke to Us Weekly about the 55-year-old TV star’s bid to be more involved in the lives of her two girls. Upon hearing this tea, it sounds like things are still kind of touch-and-go at the family’s home base:

“Lori and Olivia Jade’s relationship has not fully healed.”

It’s going to take more time, and more work, to get the previously tight mother-daughter duo back on track, but things have been getting better since Loughlin’s looming courtroom battle was removed from the picture.

As you may recall from a report earlier this summer, a separate insider claimed Olivia Jade was “really proud” of her parents for pleading guilty and avoiding trial. By doing so, Lori and her fashion designer husband nixed what could have otherwise been a very embarrassing time for the…