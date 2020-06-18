Lori Loughlin Is ‘Scared To Death’ She’ll Catch Coronavirus In Prison!

Lori Loughlin is more scared of possibly catching coronavirus than she is going to prison!

While it’s unclear how much time that she agreed upon will in truth end up being served, one thing is for certain, catching COVID-19 is actually a serious possibility in jail!

A source revealed to Us Weekly that the 55-year-old is: “scared to death of catching COVID-19, as the virus is ravaging the federal prisons in California.”

Per the Federal Bureau of Prisons, by June 17 there are currently 1,190 federal inmates and 170 BOP personnel who have positive test results nationwide. In addition, 4,970 inmates and 502 personnel have recovered, with 85 inmate deaths and 1 BOP staff death related to the virus.

The plea deal agreed upon in May includes Loughlin serving 8 weeks in prison, followed by 100 hours of community service and couple of years of supervised release, along with a $150,000 fine, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli spending five months in prison, 250 hours of community service, two years supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Loughlin has “expressed remorse” for her actions in the College Admissions Scandal, a judge still has to officially sign off on the total amount of time the couple will spend behind bars at their sentencing on August 21:

“She’s met with the official who’s preparing her sentencing report, which the judge will use for guidance as to how long she’ll serve.”

While they probably shouldn’t push their luck with the judge, the couple are hoping to serve their sentences (however long they could be) consecutively instead of concurrently, an insider previously shared with Us:

“Lori and Moss don’t want to serve their prison sentences at exactly the same time. Among the causes, even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be liberated to provide emotional support to the girls. Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade.”

They also unveiled a bit more about how exactly the couple has been feeling since pleading guilty, which came after over a year of maintaining their innocence:

“Lori and Mossimo deeply regret what they did. This experience has taken a huge emotional and physical toll on both of them. There’s light at the end of the tunnel. They want to serve their sentences, pay their dues and put this behind them.”

We’ve heard the Full House alum is able to get back to her normal life, including her TV career once this really is all said and done, but there is no-one to say what the future holds at this point!

