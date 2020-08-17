Lori Loughlin: Federal prosecutors urge judge to accept actress’ prison deal

The set pleaded guilty in May to paying $500,000 to get their 2 children into the University of Southern California as team hires although neither woman was a rower.

At the time of their pleas, a judge neither accepted nor turned down the offers that consisted of the prison time.

The sentencing hearings are set up for Friday.

In court filings, prosecutors stated that the proposed sentences were comparable to those served by other prominent moms and dads captured up in the scandal while still penalizing them for their “repeated and deliberate conduct” and the couple’s “decision to allow their children to become complicit in crime.”

Giannulli, 57, was called “the more active participant in the scheme,” by prosecutors, who kept in mind that Loughlin, 56, “took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit.”