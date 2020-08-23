Lori Loughlin apologizes after 2-month prison sentence in college admission case: ‘I ignored my intuition’

LORI LOUGHLIN, MOSSIMO GIANNULLI SENTENCED IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL CASE

“In doing so, I ignored my instinct and permitted myself to be swayed from my ethical compass,” Loughlin admitted before U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton. ” I believed I was acting out of love for my kids, however in truth it just weakened and lessened my children’ capabilities and achievements.”

Loughlin and her designer spouse Mossimo Giannulli, 57, were implicated of paying $500,000 to William “Rick” Singer– the creator of The Edge College & Career Network, which supposedly funneled financial allurements from moms and dads to colleges.

WHO IS COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL MASTERMIND WILLIAM ‘RICK’ SINGER?

The rip-off effectively got Loughlin and Giannulli’s 2 children, Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, accepted into University of Southern California under incorrect crew group qualifications. Neither ladies had actually played the sport competitively.