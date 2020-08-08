Lorenzo Soria, president of Golden Globes group, dies at 68 – Panorama

Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and previous editor of the Italian news weekly L’Espresso, passed away Friday, AP reported, mentioning the association. He was 68.

Soria passed away in harmony at his Los Angeles house, the association stated in a declaration, admiring his “generosity, passion” and sense of humor.

“He was deeply committed to the movie industry’s power to heal the world and shine a spotlight on injustice,” stated the group that grants the yearly Golden Globes for quality in TELEVISION and films.

The Argentinian- born Soria matured and operated in Italy for L’Espresso prior to ending up being a Los Angeles citizen in1982 Continuing to compose for the weekly and for the everyday La Stampa, he covered a wide range of subjects consisting of politics and innovation.

But his genuine love was talking to “Hollywood talent and reporting about trends and changes in the film and television industry,” the company stated.

A member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association given that 1989, he remained in the administration for more than 25 years. After serving two times in the past as president, his existing period started in 2019.

A memorial is prepared however information weren’t right away readily available, stated the group, which pointed out an unknown Soria member of the family in its statement of his death.