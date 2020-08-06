L’Oreal workers are worried they could lose their jobs if they don’t return to the office

The cosmetics giant, whose brands include Garnier, Lancôme, and Urban Decay, planned to increase its current maximum of 25% of employees at the office to 50%, according to a July email from Stephane Charbonnier, the cosmetics company’s chief human resources officer. Unless employees have approved paid-time off or a reason approved by the company, “you will be expected to be onsite if you are assigned by your manager to be onsite,” according to the email, which was obtained by CNN.

L’Oreal’s offices across the country are instituting similar plans, all of which entail safety protocols such as temperature checks and mandatory facial coverings, the company says.

Employees CNN spoke with, who work in office jobs at L’Oreal across the country, asked to remain anonymous out of fear of losing their jobs. The company says it employs more than 12,000 people in 13 states. The company’s website says it has five manufacturing facilities and 15 distribution facilities scattered across the country, but the employees who spoke to CNN are strictly part of the corporate side of the company.

The employees said they felt L’Oreal had been unsympathetic when they raised concerns about individual situations with managers and worried the company would retaliate if they didn’t show up. Five employees said they were…

