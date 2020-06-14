Lords seek to allow gene-editing in UK ‘to produce healthy, hardier crops’ | Science

Peers are preparing plans to legalise the gene-editing of crops in England, a move that scientists say would provide nation an opportunity to develop and grow hardier, more nutritious varieties. The legislation would also open the entranceway to gene-editing of animals.

The change will undoubtedly be proposed if the current Agriculture Bill reaches its committee stages in the House of Lords next month, and is supported by a wide number of peers who believe such a move is long overdue. At present, the practice is highly restricted by EU regulations.

The plan would involve introducing an amendment to the bill to supply the secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs the ability to make changes to the Environmental Protection Act, alterations that will no longer restrict gene-editing in England. The rest of the UK would need split legislation.

Gene-editing of plants and animals is controlled by the same strict European laws that govern genetically modified (GM) organisms. However, boffins say gene-editing is cheaper, faster, simpler, safer and much more precise than GM technology.

As they mention, GM technology involves the transfer of entire genes or categories of genes in one species to another as the more recently developed techniques of gene-editing merely involve making slight changes to existing genes in a plant or animal and are considered to be just as safe as old-fashioned plant breeding techniques.

“Early benefits for UK agriculture could include gluten-free wheat, disease-resistant sugar beet and potatoes that are even healthier than those that we have now,” said plant scientist Professor David Baulcombe of Cambridge University.

This enthusiasm can also be shared by peers that have argued that the wide use of gene editing of crops could give the nation a key advantage in agriculture and in the food industry after Brexit.



“I want [to send] a definite message in this bill that we will move forward to allow gene editing in our research programmes,” said Lord Cameron throughout last week’s reading of the bill. “This is a means of speeding up the natural types of farm breeding to make certain that we can enhance the environmental and nutritional outcomes of feeding our ever-expanding human population.”

And there was clear evidence that the us government would also be sympathetic to such a move. “On gene editing, the government agrees that the EU approach is unscientific,” said Lord Gardiner, who was responding for the government.

By freeing gene-editing from the expensive restrictions imposed by the EU on the growing of GM plants it will also be possible for small and medium-sized enterprises to set up new projects, say supporters.

At present only major corporations will pay the costs of the rigorous trials required when growing GM plants. “We are looking for a brighter, greener, more innovative future, and this bill helps farmers produce that,” said Conservative peer Lord Dobbs last week.