Lord & Taylor is closing all of its stores after 194 years in business

“While we are still entertaining various opportunities, we believe it is prudent to simultaneously put the remainder of the stores into liquidation to maximize value of inventory for the estate while pursuing options for the company’s brands,” Ed Kremer, Lord & Taylor’s primary reorganizing officer stated in a declaration.

Lord & Taylor applied for personal bankruptcy on August 2, signing up with a string of high end merchants declaring Chapter 11 in current months. It at first revealed 19 stores were closing, then increased that number to 24 a couple of weeks later on. Now every shop will close for great.

Its liquidator Hilco Merchant Resources assured extensive deep discount rates in a declaration Thursday,

“Discounts apply to existing inventory, new store arrivals and on new categories not previously sold at these stores,” it stated. “The historic event will also feature the sale of in store fixtures, furniture, and equipment.” The business was as soon as a mainstay of high-end fashion Lord & Taylor opened its very first shop in New York in 1826. According to its site, Lord & Taylor was produced by English immigrants Samuel Lord and George Washington Taylor when they opened their very first shop on the Lower East Side of Manhattan almost 200 years earlier. The shop would grow and move 6 times over its initially 80 years, moving into its …

