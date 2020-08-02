Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy protection

The business submitted for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday, according to court files.

The bankruptcy comes practically a year after style rental membership service Le Tote,Inc bought the company for $75 million . Before that, Hudson’s Bay Company gotten Lord & &(****************************************** )in 2012.

Lord & & Taylor opened its very first shop in New York in 1826, making it the country’s very first outlet store. It was as soon as a pillar of high-end style.

The business might not be reached for remark Sunday night.