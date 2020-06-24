Lord of the Rings TV series puts out casting call for ‘funky-looking’ and ‘unusual’ actors

A New Zealand talent agency has put out a request for “funky looking” actors to become listed on the new Lord of the Rings TV series.

The high-budget Amazon project is defined to resume filming fleetingly, with production having been postponed because of this of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on Facebook, the Auckland-based casting agency BGT asked for actors with attributes such as ”an overbite, face burns, long skinny limbs, deep cheekbones, lines on your own face, scarred tissues, ears that stick out, bulbous or interesting noses, small eyes, big eyes, skinny faces, [or] missing bones”.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not merely the headlines

No specific role is mentioned. While the post does not currently specify that the role is part of the JRR Tolkein fantasy adaptation, an earlier version of the post said it was compiled by a “lead booker submitting talent for Amazon’s Lord of the Rings”. It also featured the hashtag “#lordoftheringsonprime”.

In order to use, actors must supply clear photos of themselves without makeup. The offer is available to Auckland residents who’ve the to work in New Zealand.

Read more

BGT has provided extras for Lord of the Rings adaptations before, when Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning film trilogy was shot in New Zealand not quite two decades ago.

According to the New Zealand Herald, production on the Amazon series will begin again in July.

The series is Amazon’s biggest project up to now; the rights to adapt the famous fantasy books cost a reported $250m, with many reports suggesting that the series’ budget could reach $1bn (£800m).