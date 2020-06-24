Lord of the Rings TV series issues New Zealand casting call for ‘funky-looking’ people | Lord of the Rings

Have an overbite, ears that stick out, small eyes, or even a “bulbous or interesting” nose? Hollywood has finally come calling.

A New Zealand talent agency is looking for actors to appear in the big-budget Lord of the Rings tv adaptation, because of resume filming in the country fleetingly, and is seeking urgent applications from people they will have euphemistically deemed “funky looking” within an unusual job advertisement.

The Facebook post by a casting agency in New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland, lists facial burns up, “long skinny” limbs, acne scars, deep cheekbones, lines and wrinkles, missing bones, large eyes, and skinny faces as desirable qualities.

It doesn’t mention a certain role, and an earlier image has been removed that featured an assortment of police mugshots to illustrate the look the agency is seeking.

The booker who wrote the post said she wasn’t allowed to confirm to the Guardian that she was selecting applicants for the Lord of the Rings television series, which is due for release next year on Amazon Prime. But an earlier version of the Facebook post described her as “lead booker submitting talent for Amazon’s Lord of the Rings” and included the hashtag #lordoftheringsonprime. The mention of Lord of the Rings was later edited out of the post.

Pre-production on the television series – for which another season had been commissioned – was disrupted in March due to the Covid-19 crisis, the New Zealand Herald reported. It is set to resume the following month in Auckland, according to the newspaper.

The agency, BGT, has been providing extras for the Lord of the Rings franchise since Peter Jackson’s movies were filmed in New Zealand in the early 2000s.

It isn’t the first-time that adapting Tolkien’s fantasy novels for the screen has required a search for unusual-looking actors. An advertisement in October for the tv series called for applicants who were specially tall (over 1.95m), short (below 1.5m), androgynous or hairy.

And while act as an film extra could be boring and poorly paid, there are always Tolkien super-fans eager to get it done. In 2012, a casting call for the The Hobbit films outside Wellington was power down and police were called after 3,000 unusual-looking hopefuls thronged to audition.

Only those individuals who have the directly to work in New Zealand and are now living in Auckland should apply for the latest roles, the agency said.

In reaction to the post , a number of people jokingly tagged their friends in the comments – most of whom did not fit the bill.