Lord of the Rings star Ian Holm dies aged 88 – Armenian News

Ian Holm, the versatile actor who played sets from androids to hobbits via Harold Pinter and King Lear, has died in London aged 88, The Guardian reports, citing his agent.

“It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88,” they said. “He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer,” adding that his illness was Parkinson’s related. “Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.”

Holm’s final days were documented in a set of pastel portraits by his wife, Sophie de Stempel.

Holm, who won a Bafta and was nominated for an Oscar for his role as maverick athletics coach Sam Mussabini in the 1981 film Chariots of Fire, may have looked destined for a career in colourful supporting roles on screen – especially after quitting the theatre in 1976 after having a severe case of stage fright – but he found a new generation of admirers after being cast as Bilbo Baggins in the blockbusting Lord of the Rings trilogy.



