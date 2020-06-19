Lord of the Rings and Alien star dies aged 88 – Armenian News

Veteran stage and film actor Sir Ian Holm, who played Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings films has died aged 88, BBC News reports.

Sir Ian, Oscar-nominated as the coach in Chariots of Fire, also played the android Ash in the 1979’s Alien.

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88,” his agent said in a statement.

“He died peacefully in hospital with his family and carer,” that he added.

His infection was Parkinson’s-related, his agent confirmed.

Holm, who also played Dr Willis in The Madness of King George, was classically trained and put in memorable performances in Shakespeare plays like King Lear, in addition to a Broadway production of Harold Pinter’s The Homecoming.

He only made the move from the stage to the screen mid-way though his career, having an adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 1968.

Later on in his career he worked more in film, because of successful roles in high-profile films such as for instance the Lord of the Rings film series, including The Hobbit.