Lord North wins Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Haydock | Racing News

Last 12 months’s Cambridgeshire winner Lord North proved his development has not stopped but by successful the Betway Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Haydock.

John Gosden’s gelding went by means of the ranks at a price of knots final season and completed his marketing campaign with a Listed success at Newmarket.

He was in at the deep finish for this rearranged Group Three although, up towards the 120-rated Elarqam, Royal Ascot winner Sangarius and Dante scorer Telecaster.

When Robert Havlin booted him into a transparent benefit a furlong out, the race appeared to be over as a contest as he scooted away from Elarqam and Telecaster.

However, inside the ultimate 100 yards Lord North (4-1) was working on empty and to Elarqam’s credit score he started to shut up once more however the line got here simply too quickly for Mark Johnston’s constant runner, happening by a brief head.

Hughie Morrison could have been happy with Telecaster’s return, not distant in third, however Sangarius was barely disappointing in fourth.

“He travelled very well into the race and when Rab asked him he picked up smartly. That looked a very strong race so it was pleasing he could win it first time out,” stated Gosden’s son and assistant, Thady.

“He’s crushed the fitting horse, Elarqam is rated 120 so he’s a correct Group One horse. He was coming proper again at him at the end, however our horse will in all probability profit from the run. He wanted it, however he ought to progress for it.

“He likes a bit of juice in the ground. We’ll see how he comes out of the race and go from there. I’d be surprised if he stayed any further than 10 furlongs.”

Referencing Saturday’s spectacular Newcastle winner Palace Pier, who options prominently within the betting for the Derby, Gosden appeared to rule out the Classic.

“We don’t see him as a Derby horse at all, I’m not sure where that came from, it’s the same with the horse who was beaten yesterday, Waldkonig, they are both by Kingman,” stated Gosden jnr.

“I think Palace Pier will be a miler. One day he could be a mile-and-a-quarter horse, but at the moment definitely a mile.”

Havlin stated of Lord North: “He travelled actual effectively, he is an enormous horse, laborious to get match.

“He’s been ticking away and we have been doing as a lot as we may with him.

“At the back end of last year he was on a real upward curve and it looks as if he’s still on that curve.”