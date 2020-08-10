Looters, vandals sweep through Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

Hours after Chicago authorities shot a boy who turned and fired at them, numerous individuals went on a robbery and vandalism spree in different parts of the Windy City early Monday, according to reports.

The trouble started about 2: 30 p.m. Sunday, when police officers reacted to reports of a guy with a weapon in the Englewood area on the South Side and situated an individual who fit the description near Moran Park, the Chicago Tribune reported.

While fleing from authorities, the suspect reversed and fired at them. The officers returned fire, injuring the shooter, who was carried to University of Chicago Hospital in unidentified condition, according to the paper.

Police and witnesses later on stated a crowd of about 30 individuals took on versus police officers near 56 th and Aberdeen streets.

Authorities stated somebody spread incorrect details to the group that authorities had actually shot and injured a kid.

The looters and vandals hurried through the city’s Magnificent Mile and other parts of downtown, where they were seen bring bags loaded with taken items, the Tribune reported.

They consistently attempted to smash the windows of the Omega view shop at Delaware Place and Michigan Avenue.

“The watch store,” one police officer stated. “They’re gonna get it eventually.”

Some individuals were seen lacking a harmed PNC Bank at Huron and State streets, while close-by shops likewise were cleared out by looters.

Police apprehended numerous individuals and recuperated a minimum of one weapon, authorities informed the news outlet.

One running away …