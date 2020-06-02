Looters run wild in Bronx as video shows NYPD officer being beaten: ‘Fordham is on fire’

“Fordham is on fire,” Uptown Collective tweeted, displaying a half dozen fires burning alongside a trash-strewn Fordham Road in the West Bronx.

“This is an ominous sign familia,” the tweet mentioned, the Post reported. “This is not good for communities of color. Protest is called for but destroying our own community is not. Stay safe.”

The cop being overwhelmed was caught on cellphone video and posted on Twitter by a NYPD police union.

It shows the uniformed officer on the bottom as a person assaults him. A second man then runs up and throws an object on the officer. That particular person runs away as a 3rd man picks up the thing and hurls it on the officer. The one who shot the video is heard cursing the police.

The video shows the dazed officer attending to his ft along with his gun drawn, holding it down at his aspect.

“NYPD Cop attacked in the Bronx,” the Sergeants Benevolent Association tweeted. “I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone!”

Other video shows dozens of looters racing from a jewellery retailer as cops pull up near the fires, in keeping with the Post.

“How are we destroying our own communities and are ok with it?” Jose Daniel Rojas asked in a tweet with video of the destruction, in keeping with the paper. “There are serious problems we need to address.”

The mayor tweeted early Tuesday that he had “just left the Bronx.”

“Real problems on Fordham Road, also Burnside Avenue,” his tweet mentioned. “Spoke with Councilman Fernando Cabrera about quick steps to deal with the state of affairs.

“Also spoke to Commissioner Shea + Chief Pichardo, who are sending additional help,” de Blasio mentioned.

The looting occurred amid protests over the dying of George Floyd, who died in police custody May 25 after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pinned him down and kneeled on his neck for greater than eight minutes – an incident caught on cellphone video.

Chauvin has since been charged in Floyd’s dying. Three different officers on the scene haven’t.

Cabrera referred to as on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to activate the National Guard, as in different states, WNBC-TV reported Tuesday.

“Fordham Road is the lifeblood of the West Bronx, providing jobs as well as essential goods and services,” Cabrera mentioned, in keeping with the station. “We are already struggling bodily, socially and emotionally from the COVID-19 pandemic. We can’t afford to lose our financial engine.”

Cuomo has positioned the National Guard on standby, however believes the NYPD has the manpower to deal with the protests, in keeping with the station.

WCBS NewsRadio 880 site visitors reporter Todd Kaminski tweeted images displaying the looting aftermath shot from his chopper Tuesday morning.

“Heartbreaking scenes of looted stores, littered streets, and shattered dreams on East Fordham Road and Grand Concourse in the Bronx,” Kaminski mentioned.