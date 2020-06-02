Looters make off with $20G in booze, upstate New York liquor store owner says

“It was trashed,” Fantauzzo instructed the station. “They simply kicked in the entrance window. They began grabbing half-pints of liquor, they went into the again room, finishing up full instances – and it was two separate waves.”

CALIFORNIA LIQUOR STORE ONWER USES AR-15 TO PROTECT HIS PROPERTY FROM LOOTERS IN GEORGE FLOYD UNREST

A security-camera video reveals about 20 individuals contained in the Euphoria Liquor Store, the report said.

After being alerted to the scene, Fantauzzo mentioned he and a few mates later spent the remainder of the evening guarding the store – and its remaining merchandise. The owner mentioned he later boarded up the store “like Fort Knox” till repairs may be made.

There was no indication that any suspects had been arrested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier Saturday, a girl was attacked by rioters in broad daylight outdoors a Rochester store. One attacker beats the girl whereas one other whacks her with what seems to be a picket plank.