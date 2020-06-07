Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk – new film on Sky Documentaries | Golf News



















Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk, narrated By Bill Murray, debuts on Sky Documentaries on Sunday June 7 at 1.30pm

A particular characteristic-size film on golf’s historic caddie career premieres on the Sky Documentaries this Sunday.

‘Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk’ is narrated by actor Bill Murray – a former caddie himself – and speaks to a few of golf’s all-time greats concerning the significance of the individuals carrying the baggage.

The film visits among the sport’s most iconic places, with The Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie, Lahinch, Augusta National and Pebble Beach among the many programs the place Loopers was filmed.

Murray, who starred within the 1980 comedy “Caddyshack”, was considered one of six brothers who grew up caddying at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka, Illinois, whereas the documentaries hears from many main-successful caddies.

Michael Greller, the bagman for Jordan Spieth, Sir Nick Faldo’s caddie – Fanny Sunesson – and Tiger Woods’ former caddie – Steve Williams – are simply three of the skilled caddies to participate, with lots extra memorable voices and tales being lined.

Sunesson labored with Sir Nick Faldo for 4 of his six main titles

The new present options interviews with Sir Nick Faldo, Tom Watson and plenty of extra, with Loopers premiering on Sunday June 7 at 1.30pm on Sky Documentaries.

To whet your appetitive for the new film premiering on the Sky Documentaries channel, click on on the video above to see a sneak preview of Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk!