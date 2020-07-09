Looking Back At Naya Rivera’s Beautiful Relationship With Her Son Josey

In case you hadn’t heard the awful news, Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead. The 33-year-old was last seen swimming in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California when she just disappeared.

Tragically, her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was with her; the 2 went for a swim from their rented pontoon boat, and she never came back.

The presence of Naya’s son, whom she distributed to ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, makes this all a lot more heart-shattering. The Glee star was an adoring mother to the 4-year-old, occasionally sharing pieces of their beautiful relationship on Instagram.

In fact, her final post was of a sweet kiss shared involving the two on the family fun day, where she wrote:

“just the two of us”

Naya was so pleased with her little man. Back in April she posted a TikTok video of his adorable dancing.

She posted their triumphant Halloween couples costumes…

And their animal adventures…

For his birthday last September she posted:

OMG our hearts…

Naya also sporadically opened up about her love of motherhood in interviews.

In 2016, she expressed the joy that he brought in to her life in a talk with Mini Magazine:

“The love I get from him. Little things like the two kisses he stood up and gave me last night to say thank you for making him mac and cheese from scratch. It’s a love never found anywhere or with anyone else.”

And she told Self in 2017:

“I feel mom guilt all the time. You want to be everything to your child. If you’re not there and you feel like you’re missing out on something, it’s totally natural to feel that. I have other mom friends who work full-time Monday through Friday and sometimes the weekend, and they tell me how hard it is. So hats off to every working mom.”

Just last year she told Us Weekly about his possible aspirations to follow in Mommy’s footsteps:

“He said the other day because we were watching a song from Glee — he had never truly seen it — and he goes, ‘Why I aren’t I on the television?’ I’m like, ‘You weren’t born yet!’ And that he’s like, ‘But I wanna be on TV,’ and I was like, ‘Dun, dun, dun!’… He’s like, ‘OK, I want to do that too.’… He loves to sing, he loves music, he loves to dance and he’s really, really funny.”

It couldn’t be clearer how strong the bond between this mother and son was. We can’t imagine what poor Josey goes through today, just losing his momma like that…

We’ll be keeping the little guy in our thoughts. And Naya, too.

