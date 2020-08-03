Long-term complications of COVID-19 signals billions in healthcare costs ahead By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters Laura Gross keeps an eye out from her veranda in Fort Lee, New Jersey



By Caroline Humer, Nick Brown and Emilio Parodi

New York City (Reuters) – Late in March, Laura Gross, 72, was recuperating from gall bladder surgical treatment in her Fort Lee, New Jersey, house when she ended up being ill once again.

Her throat, head and eyes injured, her muscles and joints hurt and she seemed like she was in a fog. Her medical diagnosis was COVID-19 Four months later on, these signs stay.

Gross sees a medical care medical professional and professionals consisting of a cardiologist, pulmonologist, endocrinologist, neurologist, and gastroenterologist.

“I’ve had a headache since April. I’ve never stopped running a low-grade temperature,” she stated.

Studies of COVID-19 clients keep discovering brand-new complications connected with the illness.

With installing proof that some COVID-19 survivors deal with months, or potentially years, of incapacitating complications, healthcare specialists are starting to study possible long-term costs.

Bruce Lee of the City University of New York (CUNY) Public School of Health approximated that if 20% of the U.S. population agreements the infection, the 1 year post-hospitalization costs would be at least $50 billion, prior to factoring in longer-term look after remaining health …