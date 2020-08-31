Long neglected after landmark discovery, armored dinosaur finally gets its due By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters A life restoration of the Jurassic Period dinosaur Scelidosaurus



By Will Dunham

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – When the bones of the early armored dinosaur Scelidosaurus were uncovered in 1858 in west Dorset, England, they consisted of the very first total dinosaur skeleton ever recognized.

But aside from brief documents by pioneering British paleontologist Richard Owen in 1861 and 1863 that incompletely explained its anatomy, Scelidosaurus was long neglected regardless of the landmark nature of its discovery.

That has actually now altered, with the very first extensive assessment of its fossils finally offering Scelidosaurus its due – revealing that

it had a special anatomy and figuring out its put on the dinosaur ancestral tree.

University of Cambridge paleontologist David Norman stated Scelidosaurus, which lived about 193 million years earlier, was an

early member of the evolutionary family tree that caused the dinosaur group called ankylosaurs. Ankylosaurs were so greatly armored – some even wielding a bony club at the end of their tails – that they are called the tank dinosaurs.

There has actually been a long-running dispute over whether Scelidosaurus was ancestral to another group called stegosaurs,

understood for the bony plates on their back.

Scelidosaurus was a.