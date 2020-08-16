Long Island sharks: County executive says there have been 19 shark sightings

Curran called the number “a significant increase.” No attacks have arised from the increased sightings and the county hasn’t had more than 12 taped shark attacks considering that 1837, according to Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Nassau County cops will continue improved air and marine patrols to keep an eye on the coast and safeguard beachgoers, Curran stated.

Beaches in Nassau County’s town of Hempstead have been closed or limited multiple times this summertime due toshark sightings The most current shark- associated sightings were on Thursday, after which the town announced in a tweet that swimming was limited to “knee-deep” just.

Nickerson Beach, part of the Nassau County- run beaches, had its most current shark- associated closing on Tuesday, when a shark was spotted 40 lawns offshore by lifeguards and beachgoers, Curran tweeted previously today. The beach limited swimming to “waist deep” due to another shark spotting 2 days previously, Curran tweeted at the time.

Curran stated sharks, and the schools of fish that they go after, are brought in northward by streams of warm water that circulation from the subtropics and tropics. The water around Long Island has actually gotten a lot cleaner just recently, possibly adding to the boost in shark sightings, Curran stated. Paul Sieswerda, executive director of New York- location advocacy group Gotham Whale , stated at an interview last month that the company has actually gotten “more than double” the variety of shark sightings this season than in past …

