Long Island neighborhood gives back to beloved UPS driver who has been delivering to them for 13 years

SMITHTOWN, New York — Since the coronavirus pandemic began UPS driver Gregory Watkins Sr. has been picking up extra shifts and working longer hours. Watkins has been driving with UPS since 1995 and today has been on his current route in Smithtown, Long Island for over 13 years.

The community has grown to love Greg, for his kindness towards the others and his infectious great attitude, four feamales in the community decided that it had been time to show Watkins the same appreciation in return.

“Greg has always been a part of our community,” said Linda Muratore. “We just wanted to do something to say thank you. He always had a smile on his face; he would go out of his way to be extra helpful, carrying heavy packages. Just being the person that he is and knowing him for so long we just wanted to do something to give back.”

It was a route like any other day until Watkins received a text in one of his neighbors to come straight away for some assistance.

As soon as Watkins turned his truck to head towards where help was needed, that he saw a line of cars that chock-full the street and a large group holding a sea of signs together with his name onto it.

“I started driving through and I was just blown away at what was going on,” said Watkins. “I just find it amazing that they took the time out to plan this for me. I’m just so humbled by the whole thing, I’m still on cloud nine.”

Pictures and videos captured the stunning moment of Watkins and the community, a few of which have circled the internet going viral.

In the video, Watkins sometimes appears pulling in to the community together with his truck hearing shouts of his name, being given signs, and taking a moment to thank everyone for how grateful he is to deliver to them.

“I’m very thankful,” said Watkins. “I’m just blessed to know each and every one of them.”

