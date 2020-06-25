Long Island man charged with attempted kidnapping of girl, 7

A man from Long Island has been charged with attempted kidnapping after allegedly breaking into a family’s home in Queens, dragging a seven-year-old girl out of her bed screaming and throwing her down a flight of porch stairs.

According to a statement from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, the girl was saved from her would-be abductor, recognized as 32-year-old Pete Haufghton, when her family heard her cries for help and thwarted the kidnapping early Monday morning.

‘This is a parent’s worst nightmare,’ Katz stated. ‘The defendant allegedly illegally entered the family’s home and grabbed the lady as she slept in her bed. If maybe not for her nearest and dearest hearing her screams and acting to truly save her, this may have had a tragic outcome.’

Pete Haughton, 32, has been charged with burglary, attempted kidnapping, assault and endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly attempting to abducted a 7-year-old girl from this home in Flushing, Queens, early Monday morning

After allegedly threatening to kill the whole family, Haughton fled but was quickly apprehended by police officers.

Haughton, from Brentwood, New York, was arraigned on Tuesday on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree attempted kidnapping, assault and endangering the welfare of a young child.

The disturbing incident began unfolding at around 7am on Monday on Lawrence Street in the Flushing section of Queens.

Surveillance video obtained by the New York Daily News shows the suspect wearing what is apparently a hospital gown and hospital wristbands loitering outside a neighbor’s gate for a few moments.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Haughton somehow made his way inside a house, entered the seven-year-old’s bedroom, grabbed the sleeping daughter or son, yanked her out of bed and dragged her outside.

A recording from a neighbor’s camera features the shocking moment if the suspect sometimes appears pushing the young victim out leading door and down the stairs. He then extends back in the house and closes the entranceway behind him, leaving the lady outside.

Several family, who were awakened by her screams, quickly came to her aid and called the authorities.

Relatives spoke to the Daily News on condition of anonymity, telling the paper that the intruder returned in the house likely to kidnap the girl’s five-year-old brother.

‘I wish to kill everyone,’ Haughton was quoted as telling the family.

The kids’ mother recounted for the newspaper that the man specifically threatened to kill her daughter.

The father reportedly told Haughton that he won’t call the authorities and promised to give him anything that he wanted if he spared his young ones.

Haughton eventually left and your family called the authorities, which arrived within a couple of minutes and arrested the suspect a few blocks away from the crime scene.

The parents said both their children have already been traumatized by the harrowing ordeal, and that your ex is now afraid to sleep alone in her bed.

During his arraignment on Tuesday, Queens Criminal Court Judge Danielle Hartman denied bail for Haughton and ordered a psychiatric evaluation.

Haughton is born back in court on July 23. If convicted as charged, that he faces around 25 years in prison.