Long Island Family Gets Creative To Hug Grandmother Battling Cancer – CBS New York

The coronavirus pandemic has restricted bodily contact for everybody as a means of avoiding spreading the virus.

For sufferers battling most cancers or residents of nursing houses, that may be notably onerous.

Some artistic Long Island residents, nevertheless, have discovered a option to keep security whereas additionally permitting for bodily contact.

Marilyn Grinere, of St. James, is a mom of three in addition to a grandmother who’s at the moment battling most cancers.

Her youngest baby, Kristy, helped get the ball rolling on a artistic option to keep distant and get shut on the identical time.

“It was something real that we could use to hug my mom,” Kristy Grinere mentioned. “For once, something positive.”

Her boyfriend, Andrew Peshkur, and Marilyn’s son-in-law Scott Trafas got here up with the design. A plastic sheet is held between two metallic poles. The sheet has a transparent plastic window and 4 plastic sleeves for arms.

Marilyn Grinere stood on one facet of the sheet whereas her youngsters and grandchildren took turns standing on the opposite facet, putting their arms within the sleeves and reaching to the opposite facet of the sheet for a protected hug.

Peshkur and Trafas constructed their invention in a single day.

“Someone else created it, and I immediately thought of Scott because he’s a very creative guy, and we were like, let’s just do this,” Peshkur mentioned.

“I just feel so much better,” Marilyn Grinere mentioned after hugging her relations.

Daughter Danielle Trafas says the invention is very useful for her youngsters.

“It’s hard for them to understand that they can’t go close, too,” she mentioned.

“So does this help?” CBS2’s Dave Carlin requested.

“It helps. It helps. It does help. It’s still hard, but it helps,” Danielle Trafas mentioned.

“When you finally touch each other, it’s, all these emotions just come up,” Marilyn Grinere mentioned. “It was very hard to let go.”

With correct disinfecting, the helpful invention will proceed to carry up for spherical after spherical of laughter and blissful tears.

This is just not the primary or solely invention to return from people who find themselves hungry for affection and human contact.

Earlier this month, a grandma in Burlington County, New Jersey, popped into an inflatable pink unicorn costume to the delight of her two grandsons.