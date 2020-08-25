Long delays at U.S.-Mexico border crossings after new travel restrictions By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Cars stand in line at the Cordova International Bridge at the Mexico- U.S. border to participate in El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez



By Jose Luis Gonzalez

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico – Americans who frequently cross the border from Mexico reported long haul times to return to the United States on Monday after U.S. authorities enforced new COVID-19-related restrictions on cross-border travel by U.S. residents and long-term citizens.

The federal government closed lanes at choose ports of entry on the border and started performing more secondary checks to restrict non-essential travel and slow the spread of the unique coronavirus, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent stated on Friday.

According to CBP information, wait times at some border crossings have actually doubled or tripled. Many crossing points now have just one or 2 lanes of traffic open. On Monday, border- crossers reported wait times of as much as 5-6 hours.

The U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Christopher Landau, stated “substantial delays” over the weekend was because of border representatives concentrating on “essential travel,” and stated many individuals were crossing for other factors such as shopping, dining and going to households.

“Such irresponsible behavior is exacerbating the health crisis,” he stated …