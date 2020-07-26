LONG-CZ J9 World Mini Smallest Flip Mobile Phone Unlocked (Black)



Platform: SC6531 Network: 2G Network GSM850/900/1800/1900 MHz Memory: 64MB + 64MB External Memory: NO Screen: OLED 0.66 Inch Size: Length 44mm * Width24mm * Height 16mm Colour: Black.White.Gold.Blue.Yellow.Rose Weight: 18.5g Camera: NO Vibrate: NO Bt sound: Yes User model: Ringtone, Silence Sim Card: Support: Mirco Sim Card Double Standby (BT Bluetooth +GSM) Battery: 300mAh Longest Standby Battery 4-5 Hours Talking Call Time Bluetooth: Yes V3.0, BT3.0, BT Dialer; BT Music; Speaker: Big Voice Speaker (1511) Magic Voice Changer: 13 Styles Voice Changer Langure: English, Francais, Portuguese, Rus, Espagnol, Deutsch, Italiano, Nederland, Arabic and etc Support: Three SOS Number Set Phonebook: sync Message Store: Message 500 Contacts 500 FM Readio: FM Support(Must insert the earphone with Micro USB port) Other Functions: Sync the whatsapp\wechat\QQ\line ect online calling when contact with the Bluetooth Sos number function: Yes Singe Package Size: Length138*Width78*Height 22mm, Weight=78g Package 1x User Manual,1x USB cable, 1x Phone

Small Size, Finger size – Mini body, finger size, small and exquisite, flip open 72mm long, weight 18g, the smallest size, lighter bady, clamshell design, The movement is more considerate and feels more comfortable

Magic Sound, Voice Changer – Can change your voice and let your talking funny and interesting. Man, Women, Childeren, Old, Young… 13 Style Voice Changer Within 22 kinds of talking background music

Smart bluetooth function – When phone connected with bluetooth to other smartphone, can Sync the smartphone Calling, Phonebook, Music, Whatsapp, Wechat, QQ, Online calling

Bluetooth yes, Bt dialer Yes,Bluetooth distance 10meters- More than 10 meters,J9 will make an alarm sound and bluetooth function will be lose effectiveness