London’s West End to be transformed into outdoor dining district

COVENT GARDEN

1 – Henrietta Street Restaurant and bar seating in street, temporary closure of road (11am-11pm)

2 – Maiden Lane Restaurant and bar seating in street, temporary closure of road (11am-11pm)

3 – King Street Restaurant and bar seating in street, temporary closure of road (11am-11pm)

4 – Floral Street Restaurant and bar seating in street, temporary closure of road (11am-11pm)

5 – Southampton Street Restaurant and bar seating in street, temporary closure of road (11am-11pm)

6 – Burleigh Street Restaurant and bar seating in street, temporary closure of road (11am-11pm)

7 – St Martin’s Lane Restaurant and bar seating in street, temporary closure of road (no times given)

8 – St Martin’s Court Temporary extension of outdoor seating area, with increased restaurant and bar seating in pedestrianised street.

9 – Edith Cavell Memorial Temporary extension of outdoor seating area, possible re-purposing of pavement space for restaurant seating.

SOHO

10 – Greek Street Restaurant and bar seating in street, temporary closure of road (proposed times: Monday-Friday, 5pm-11pm; Saturday, midday-11pm; Sunday, midday-10.30pm)

11 – Old Compton Street Restaurant and bar seating in street, temporary closure of road (proposed times: Monday-Friday, 5pm-11pm; Saturday, midday-11pm; Sunday, midday-10.30pm)

12 – Frith Street Restaurant and bar seating in street, temporary closure of road (proposed times: Monday-Friday, 5pm-11pm; Saturday, midday-11pm; Sunday, midday-10.30pm)

13 – Dean Street Restaurant and bar seating in street, temporary closure of road (proposed times: Monday-Friday, 5pm-11pm; Saturday, midday-11pm; Sunday, midday-10.30pm)

14 – Bateman Street Restaurant and bar seating in street, temporary closure of road (proposed times: Monday-Friday, 5pm-11pm; Saturday, midday-11pm; Sunday, midday-10.30pm)

15 – Berwick Street Restaurant and bar seating in street, temporary closure of road (proposed times: Monday-Friday, 5pm-11pm; Saturday, midday-11pm; Sunday, midday-10.30pm)

16 – Moor Street Restaurant and bar seating in street, temporary closure of road (proposed times: Monday-Friday, 5pm-11pm; Saturday, midday-11pm; Sunday, midday-10.30pm)

17 – D’Arblay Street Restaurant and bar seating in street, temporary closure of road (no times given)

18 – Upper James Street, Upper John Street and Golden Square Restaurant and bar seating in street, temporary closure of road (no times given)

19 – Broadwick Street Temporary widening of footway between Marshall Street and Dufour’s Place. Temporary timed closure of road (with restaurant & bar seating in street, no times given) between Carnaby Street and Marshall Street, Berwick Street and Wardour Street.

20 – Marshall Street Temporary widening of footway between Broadwick Street and Ganton Street. Temporary timed closure of road (with restaurant & bar seating in street, no times given) between Broadwick Street and Beak Street.

LEICESTER SQUARE AND CHINATOWN

21 – Lisle Street Temporary extension of outdoor seating area, with more restaurant and bar seating in pedestrianised street.

22 – Gerrard Street Temporary extension of outdoor seating area, with more restaurant and bar seating in pedestrianised street.

23 – Wardour Street Temporary widening of footway, possible repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating between Chinatown gate way and Coventry Street.

24 – Cecil Court Temporary extension of outdoor seating area, with increased restaurant and bar seating in pedestrianised street.

25 – Irving Street Temporary closure of road (no times given), with restaurant and bar seating outside National Portrait Gallery.

26 – Leicester Square ‘gateway streets’ (Leicester Street, Leicester Place, Leicester Court, Leicester Street, Bear Street and Cranbourn Alley) Temporary extension of outdoor seating area, with more restaurant and bar seating in pedestrianised street.

ST JAMES’S

27 – Panton Street Temporary road closure between Oxenden Street and Haymarket (no times given), more restaurant and bar seating in pedestrianised street.

28 – Jermyn Street Temporary widening of footway, possible repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

29 – Haymarket Temporary widening of footway, possible repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

OXFORD CIRCUS DISTRICT

30 – Market Place and Great Castle Street Restaurant and bar seating in street, temporary closure of road (proposed times: 11am-7pm)

31 – James Street Restaurant and bar seating in street, temporary closure of road between Oxford Street and either Barrett Street or Wigmore Street (proposed times: 11am-11pm or 5-11pm)

MARYLEBONE

32 – New Quebec Street Restaurant and bar seating in street, temporary closure of road (no times given)

33 – Chiltern Street Temporary extension of outdoor seating area. More seating outside empty properties, providing that is supported by local community, landlords and operators.

34 – Portman Mews South Temporary widening of footway up to Portman Street Junction, possible repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

35 – Dorset Street Temporary widening of footway outside 52-55, possible repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

36 – Seymour Street Temporary widening of footway outside 8, possible repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

37 – York Street Temporary widening of footway outside 7 Baker Street, possible repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

38 – Baker Street Temporary extension of outdoor seating area outside 48-66 and 106. More seating outside empty properties, providing that is supported by local community, landlords and operators.

39 – Blandford Street Temporary widening of footway outside 44, possible repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

40 – George Street Temporary extension of outdoor seating area outside 19 Baker Street and 19, 58-60, 88-90 George Street. More seating outside empty properties, providing that is supported by local community, landlords and operators.

PADDINGTON

41 – Kendall Street Temporary widening of footway on north side, around Village Green and round to Titchbourne Street, possible repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

42 – Connaught Street Temporary widening of footway on south side, possible repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

43 – Porchester Place Temporary widening of footway, possible repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

44 – Seymour Place Temporary widening of footway between Seymour Street and Upper Berkeley Street, possible repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

45 – George Street Temporary widening of footway on south side, possible repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

46 – Merchant Square Temporary extension of outdoor seating area, with more restaurant and bar seating in pedestrianised street.

47 – West End Quay Temporary extension of outdoor seating area, with more restaurant and bar seating in pedestrianised street.