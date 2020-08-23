London’s Tower Bridge gets stuck open, causing traffic chaos

By
Jackson Delong
-

London (CNN)– Tower Bridge, among London’s most famous landmarks, was stuck open Saturday afternoon due to “mechanical failure,” causing traffic chaos in the city.

The 240 meter-long bridge, a staple of London’s horizon and a popular traveler destination, includes a drawbridge type movable bridge, which raises around 800 times a year to permit vessels to pass in the river listed below.

Pedestrians, bicyclists and traffic were stuck on Tower Bridge.

Hollie Adams/Getty Images

But the landmark, which is near the Tower of London and covers the River Thames, stayed “locked in a raised position for a period of time” on Saturday in the past later on resuming to pedestrians, the bridge stated in a declaration.

Traffic in the capital was “gridlocked” after the bridge stopped working to close after enabling a ship to pass along the River Thames, the PA Media news company reported. Queues of vehicle drivers and pedestrians awaited a minimum of an hour, while cops asked vehicle drivers to discover alternative paths around the city.

Police said that the accident was the outcome of a “mechanical failure.”

Spanning the River Thames, the landmark, called a “bascule” bridge (French for “see-saw”), was finished in 1894. Once powered by steam, the hydraulic bascules have actually been driven by oil and electrical power given that 1976.

“The Bridge experienced technical issues this afternoon and was locked in a raised position for a period of time. It has now reopened. Thanks to all those who fixed it,” the bridge’s Twitter account said.



Read The Full Article

Post Views: 21

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR