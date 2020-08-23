London’s Tower Bridge gets stuck open, causing traffic chaos

London (CNN)– Tower Bridge, among London’s most famous landmarks , was stuck open Saturday afternoon due to “mechanical failure,” causing traffic chaos in the city.

The 240 meter-long bridge, a staple of London’s horizon and a popular traveler destination, includes a drawbridge type movable bridge, which raises around 800 times a year to permit vessels to pass in the river listed below.

Pedestrians, bicyclists and traffic were stuck on Tower Bridge. Hollie Adams/Getty Images

But the landmark, which is near the Tower of London and covers the River Thames, stayed “locked in a raised position for a period of time” on Saturday in the past later on resuming to pedestrians, the bridge stated in a declaration.

Traffic in the capital was “gridlocked” after the bridge stopped working to close after enabling a ship to pass along the River Thames, the PA Media news company reported. Queues of vehicle drivers and pedestrians awaited a minimum of an hour, while cops asked vehicle drivers to discover alternative paths around the city.

Police said that the accident was the outcome of a “mechanical failure.”

Spanning the River Thames, the landmark, called a “bascule” bridge (French for “see-saw”), was finished in 1894. Once powered by steam, the hydraulic bascules have actually been driven by oil and electrical power given that 1976.