London’s millionaire boy racers: Rich owner’s parade supercars worth hundreds of thousands of pounds

Supercars were surrounded by police after drivers raced through wealthy London neighbourhoods past midnight yesterday.

Revving engines kept those living along Sloane Street in Kensington awake into the early hours of the morning as cars worth hundreds of thousands of pounds streaked along the road.

Some 18 police officers were called to the road where some cars were surrounded while the drivers’ details were checked.

Officers found cars with missing number plates as they issued warnings for loud exhausts and anti-social driving after a number of calls were made to 999.

A Lamborghini, Porsche, and high power BMWs were among a number of vehicles stopped on Sloane Street last night in a bid to cut down the racing on the streets.

A yellow Lamborghini was pulled over by police on Sloane Street last night as 18 police officers arrived to tackle to problem of anti-social driving into the early hours of this morning

Police officers were out in force to do spot checks and offer warnings or fines to any drivers breaking the law on the affluent London street last night