London’s landmarks to be reviewed in wake of Black Lives Matter protests, Sadiq Khan reveals

London’s landmarks will be reviewed to guarantee they replicate the capital’s variety after protesters tore down a statue of slave dealer Edward Colston in Bristol.

Mayor Sadiq Khan’s workplace stated London is “one of the most diverse cities in the world”, however current Black Lives Matter protests have highlighted that the town’s statues, plaques and avenue names largely replicate Victorian Britain.

The Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm will evaluate the town’s landmarks – together with murals, avenue artwork, avenue names, statues and different memorials – and think about which legacies ought to be celebrated earlier than making suggestions.

“It is an uncomfortable truth that our nation and city owes a large part of its wealth to its role in the slave trade and while this is reflected in our public realm, the contribution of many of our communities to life in our capital has been wilfully ignored – this cannot continue,” stated Mr Khan.

“We should be sure that we rejoice the achievements and variety of all in our metropolis, and that we commemorate those that have made London what it’s – that features questioning which legacies are being celebrated.

“The Black Lives Matter protests have rightly brought this to the public’s attention, but it’s important that we take the right steps to work together to bring change and ensure that we can all be proud of our public landscape.”

The fee – which is able to be co-chaired by Debbie Weekes-Bernard, the deputy mayor for social integration, social mobility and neighborhood engagement, and deputy mayor for tradition and artistic industries Justine Simons – will embrace historians in addition to arts, council and neighborhood leaders.