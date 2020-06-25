London’s Holland Park could be renamed

Holland Park could be renamed after the statute of a slave-owning politician who fought to abolish the trade was vandalised with red paint.

The wealthy neighbourhood in west London was named after influential courtier Henry Rich, the initial Earl of Holland, whose family gathered income from the slave trade.

But the moniker, that has been also fond of a Kensington park and an underground station, could be reviewed after a statue of his descendant was vandalised amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

A monument to 19th-century politician Henry Vassall-Fox, the 3rd Baron Holland, was left splattered with red paint within the picturesque park on Wednesday.

A cardboard sign reading ‘I owned 401 slaves’ was perched in the bronze statue’s arms, with the number painted on the plinth along with red handprints.

A monument to Lord Holland, which sits in Holland Park, west London, has been splattered with red paint, and a cardboard register perched on his arms saying ‘I owned 401 slaves’

The number relates to the dozens of plantations Lord Holland owned in Jamaica through his wife Elizabeth Vassall’s family.

But Lord Holland had consistently opposed the trade and was the main 1807 government which pushed through the initial Slave Trade Act.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has suggested the statue could be placed directly under review included in a ‘conversation about the figures we see in our public realm’, the Telegraph reported.

The neighbourhood could also be investigated for links to slavery, along with the park, Tube station and electoral ward included in Sadiq Khan’s London-wide public realm review.

A spokesman for Kensington and Chelsea Council said: ‘In London we should oppose racism in all its forms and we fully support everybody’s right to protest peacefully.

‘The Mayor of London has launched his London-wide public realm review and we are expecting this to take into account station names, statues and street names.

Henry Richard Vassall Fox, 3rd Baron Holland, by Sir George Hayter (died 1871), fond of the National Portrait Gallery, London in 1978

A spokesman for Kensington and Chelsea Council said: ‘In London we should oppose racism in all its forms and we fully support everybody’s right to protest peacefully’ (Pictured: Holland Park)

‘Any decisions should take into account the views of residents and we have been absolutely devoted to representing the views of residents inside our diverse communities in Kensington and Chelsea.’

The Legacies of British Slave Ownership, a project by UCL, shows Lord Holland was given payment following the Slave Compensation Act 1837.

The UK emancipated enslaved people in 1833, but raised roughly the same as £17billion in compensation money, and awarded it to slave owners such as Lord Holland.

Who was Lord Holland? The slave owner was born on November 21, 1773, in Wilshire and became a significant force in politics through the 19th century. He was the son of Stephen Fox, second Baron of Holland and Lady Fitzpatrick. Holland inherited the Barony at the tender age of one in 1774 after his father died, and his mother passed away just a couple years afterwards his fifth birthday. As an adolescent he studied at Eton before going to university at Oxford. He took his seat in the House of Lords on 5 October 1796 and was later admitted to the Privy Council on August 27, 1806. Holland married Elizabeth Vassall on July 6 1797 plus they had two sons and two daughters. Despite owning an amount of plantations in Jamaica through his wife, Lord Holland was contrary to the slave trade. Lord Holland died on October 22, 1840, after a short illness at his home, Holland House. He was buried on 28 October in Millbrook Church, near Ampthill, Bedfordshire.

Prior to the 2008 financial crash It was the largest state-sponsored pay-out in British history. Lord Holland was connected with three claims in total, and received a £7,211 payment.

Vassall-Fox found own the slaves through his marriage to Elizabeth Vassall after the death of her former husband in 1800.

After his demise Lord Holland was thought to have adopted the name Vassall in 1800 ‘to safeguard his children’s rights to his wife’s West Indian fortune’.

However an article by VE Chancellor, called ‘Slave‐owner and anti‐slaver: Henry Richard Vassall Fox, 3rd Lord Holland, 1800–1840’ claims that Vassall-Fox hated the slave trade.

It said: ‘By the unexpected death of his wife’s first husband in 1800, Holland found himself the reluctant, but effectual proprietor of the Vassall plantations in Jamaica.

‘This placed him in a moral and political dilemma which confused his thinking.’

The piece – which appears in Volume I, 1980, of the Slavery and Abolition Journal – adds that he ‘abhorred the slave trade’ however when challenged onto it he justified the existence of slavery in terms of the best to property.

It is not clear at this stage if any specific group was responsible for vandalising the statue.

It comes amid a nationwide discussion of Britain’s imperial past prompted by the killing of George Floyd by US police officers.

Mr Floyd’s death has sparked world wide protests with millions of people taking to the streets. It has also prompted debate in regards to the background of men and women who have monuments that sit in public spaces throughout the UK.

On Tuesday workers in Plymouth found ‘Nazi’ had been scrawled across a statue to Nancy Astor – the initial woman MP to simply take her seat in the Houses of Parliament.

The statue, which was unmasked last November by former Prime Minister Theresa May, has been boarded up today to cover up the graffiti.

Critics say she was considered to be having anti-catholic and anti-semitic views, plus some claim she may have been a Nazi sympathiser.

The word ‘Nazi’ was written on her plinth and the Antifascist Circle, a political symbol linked to the Social Democratic Party of Germany in the 1930s, was also scrawled on the monument.

The Nancy Astor statue at the Plymouth Hoe has been boarded up after vandals painted the term ‘Nazi’ on the monument. The graffiti was discovered on Tuesday

A ‘hit list’ of 78 statues and memorials to some of Britain’s most well-known figures has been produced by an anti-racism group urging local communities to remove them because they ‘celebrate racism and slavery’

Workers from Plymouth City Council arrived this morning to board up the statue to prevent further damage in front of its clean-up.

The statue was paid for with a crowd-funding campaign and unmasked in November last year.

The statue of Lord Holland just isn’t on the list published by a website called ‘Topple The Racists’ that has been created in the wake of the Black Live Matter movement.

It has identified dozens of landmarks from Sir Walter Raleigh Gilbert’s Bodmin Beacon to Lord Kitchener’s memorial in the Orkney Islands they say have to be removed ‘so that Britain can finally face the truth about its past’.

Organisers have said they were inspired by the ‘direct action taken by Bristolians’, talking about the tearing down of slave trader Edward Colston’s statue on earlier this month, before it was thrown into the harbour.