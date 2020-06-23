London train going wrong way stops metres away from head-on crash

An investigation has been launched after a train travelled the wrong way down a stretch of the London Underground, almost leading to a head-on collision.

Transport for London (TfL) confirmed a Chiltern Railways service stopped a few metres in front of a Tube train at Chalfont & Latimer station, in Buckinghamshire, on Sunday night.

An image from the scene shows the two trains just metres apart on the Metropolitan line.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

Part of the track has been damaged by the incident, though no casualties were reported.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We apologise to customers disrupted by the closure of the Metropolitan line between Chalfont & Latimer and Chesham.





left Created with Sketch.



right Created with Sketch.



1/50 23 June 2020 Tony Bennett the owner of The Devereux pub in Temple, London. Pub and hospitality bosses have cheered the Government’s proposals to allow customers through their doors again on July 4 as “a welcome relief”. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 23, 2020. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that pubs, restaurants and cinemas will be able to reopen from July 4, with “one metre-plus” distancing measures in place PA 2/50 22 June 2020 Police forensics officers carry out a search near Forbury Gardens, in Reading town centre, the scene of a multiple stabbing attack which took place at around 7pm on Saturday, leaving three people dead and another three seriously injured PA 3/50 21 June 2020 Soccer Football – Premier League – Everton v Liverpool – Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain – June 21, 2020 Children play football outside the stadium before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Action Images via Reuters 4/50 20 June 2020 Arsenal’s midfielder Nicolas Pepe kneels before the Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion at the American Express Community Stadium in southern England AFP via Getty 5/50 19 June 2020 Bianca Walkden during a training session at the National Taekwondo Centre in Manchester PA 6/50 18 June 2020 French President Emmanuel Macron gestures about social distancing alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he arrives at Downing Street for a meeting. Macron also visited London to commemorate the 80th anniversary of former French president Charles de Gaulle’s appeal to French people to resist the Nazi occupation during World War II AFP/Getty 7/50 17 June 2020 Players kneel, as well as, having ‘Black Lives Matter’ in place of names on their shirts prior to the start of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United at Villa Park in Birmingham. The league resumed after its three-month suspension because of coronavirus AP 8/50 16 June 2020 Motakhayyel ridden by Jim Crowley, right, wins the Buckingham Palace Handicap during day one of Royal Ascot. This year, the flat racing’s biggest meeting, is behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak PA 9/50 15 June 2020 Queues form at Primark at the Rushden Lakes shopping complex after the government relaxed coronavirus lockdown laws significantly, allowing zoos, safari parks and non-essential shops to open to visitors Getty 10/50 14 June 2020 A man kneels at a commemoration to mark the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. The fire claimed 72 lives on 14 June 2017 PA 11/50 13 June 2020 Protesters confront police in Whitehall near Parliament Square, during a protest by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance PA 12/50 12 June 2020 A Black Lives Matter supporter sings to crowds who marched with her in front of the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square in London. The death of an African American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world Getty 13/50 11 June 2020 Scouts show their support at the Lord Baden-Powell statue in Poole. The statue of Robert Baden-Powell on Poole Quay is to be placed in “safe storage” following concerns about his racial views Getty 14/50 10 June 2020 Social distancing markers around the penguin enclosure at London Zoo. Staff have been preparing and are now ready for reopening next week with new signage, one-way trails for visitors to follow, and extra handwashing and sanitiser stations in place PA 15/50 9 June 2020 Protestors hold placards and shout slogans during during a protest called by the Rhodes Must Fall campaign calling for the removal of the statue of British imperialist Cecil John Rhodes outside Oriel College, at the University of Oxford AFP via Getty 16/50 8 June 2020 Hermione Wilson helps to install a new artwork at Jupiter Artland, Edinburgh, created as a tribute to the NHS titled “A Thousand Thank Yous” originally devised by the late Allan Kaprow which consists of colourful painted messages on cardboard and has been directed remotely by London-based artist Peter Liversidge PA 17/50 7 June 2020 The Edward Colston statue has been pulled down by Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol. Colston was a 17th century slave trader who has numerous landmarks named after him in Bristol SWNS 18/50 6 June 2020 Children pose for their family in front of discarded placards fixed on a wall in Piccadilly Gardens after a Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Manchester. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world Getty 19/50 5 June 2020 Protesters kneel in Trafalgar Square during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London, England. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world Getty 20/50 4 June 2020 Protestors march from Windsor Castle in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement Getty 21/50 3 June 2020 People wearing face masks hold banners in Hyde Park during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis Reuters 22/50 2 June 2020 Street artist Nath Murdoch touches up his anti-racism mural in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PA 23/50 1 June 2020 Customers socially distance themselves as they queue to enter Ikea in Warrington. The store opening saw large queues of people and traffic on adjacent roads as it reopened after the lockdown. The furniture and housewares chain reopened its stores across England and Northern Ireland subject to several restrictions, keeping its restaurants closed and asking customers to shop alone Getty 24/50 31 May 2020 A man wearing a protective face mask kneels in front of police officers during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd near the U.S. Embassy, London, Britai Reuters 25/50 30 May 2020 Visitors at Grassholme Reservoir in Lunedale, Co Durham are able to cross an ancient packhorse bridge as work on the dam wall means water levels have dropped signifcantly to reveal this monument of the pas UK 26/50 29 May 2020 British Tennis player Maia Lumsden in action at Bridge of Allan Tennis Club. People can meet family and friends outdoors and play sports such as golf and tennis again as the country is moving into phase one of the Scottish Government’s plan for gradually lifting lockdown PA 27/50 28 May 2020 A police frogman, searches for a weapon in Abington Lake in in Northampton Getty 28/50 27 May 2020 Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears before the Liaison Committee via Zoom from the cabinet room at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus 10 Downing Street/Reuters 29/50 26 May 2020 Members of the public relax on the beach at Botany Bay in Margate Getty 30/50 25 May 2020 Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street, London, over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions AP 31/50 24 May 2020 A demonstrator holds a sign reading ‘Why are you above the law?’ outside the house of Dominic Cummings in London, following allegations Cummings broke coronavirus lockdown rules by travelling across the country Reuters 32/50 23 May 2020 People take a walk near Durdle Door as cows graze in Lulworth Reuters 33/50 22 May 2020 Waves break onto a wall at Brighton beach Reuters 34/50 21 May 2020 Cafe owner Francini Osorio serves customers in a trial phase during the coronavirus lockdown. Osorio has installed an air purifier and 35 clear shower curtains, which will divide customers and tables, in the Francini Cafe De Colombia, Worcester, ready for the re-opening of his business as lockdown restrictions are eased PA 35/50 20 May 2020 People at Bournemouth beach in Dorset, as people flock to parks and beaches with lockdown measures eased. The Met Office has predicted the hottest day of the year PA 36/50 19 May 2020 A dog jumps into the water as families relax at a Lido in London AP 37/50 18 May 2020 A fan celebrates outside Celtic Park after Celtic were crowned champions of the Scottish Premiership. Hearts were also relegated after a decision was made to conclude the season with immediate effect PA 38/50 17 May 2020 People on Brighton beach after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown PA 39/50 16 May 2020 Police lead away Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as protesters gather in breach of lockdown rules in Hyde Park in London after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown. PA 40/50 15 May 2020 Estonian freelance ballet dancer and choreographer, Eve Mutso performs her daily fitness routine near her home in Glasgow, Scotland Getty 41/50 14 May 2020 Senior charge nurse Jan Ferguson views artwork “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, inspired by Professor Norman Dott and his neurosurgery theatres at the Western General from 1960-2019. It is one of a number of artworks which sit on the walls of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has been transferred into a purpose-built new home on the Little France campus in Edinburgh PA 42/50 13 May 2020 Team GB’s karate athlete Jordan Thomas trains outside his apartment in Manchester Reuters 43/50 12 May 2020 Nurses from central London hospitals protest on international nurses day about the chronic underfunding of the NHS and other issues surrounding the health service outside the gates of Downing Street, London PA 44/50 11 May 2020 Waves crash at Tynemouth pier on the North East coast PA 45/50 10 May 2020 A woman passes street art and a poster in East London Reuters 46/50 9 May 2020 Police patrol the beach in Brighton Getty 47/50 8 May 2020 The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly past over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain MOD/Reuters 48/50 7 May 2020 Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre during a training session at her home in Portsmouth Reuters 49/50 6 May 2020 Labour Party leader Keir Starmer listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty 50/50 5 May 2020 The sun appears to explode over the horizon in this montage of images captured by photographer Nick Lucas near his home in Ringwood, Hampshire. Nick took a number of pictures just a few seconds apart on a tripod mounted camera which were then combined to give the eye catching dawn image Nick Lucas/SWNS

1/50 23 June 2020 Tony Bennett the owner of The Devereux pub in Temple, London. Pub and hospitality bosses have cheered the Government’s proposals to allow customers through their doors again on July 4 as “a welcome relief”. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 23, 2020. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that pubs, restaurants and cinemas will be able to reopen from July 4, with “one metre-plus” distancing measures in place PA 2/50 22 June 2020 Police forensics officers carry out a search near Forbury Gardens, in Reading town centre, the scene of a multiple stabbing attack which took place at around 7pm on Saturday, leaving three people dead and another three seriously injured PA 3/50 21 June 2020 Soccer Football – Premier League – Everton v Liverpool – Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain – June 21, 2020 Children play football outside the stadium before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Action Images via Reuters 4/50 20 June 2020 Arsenal’s midfielder Nicolas Pepe kneels before the Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion at the American Express Community Stadium in southern England AFP via Getty

5/50 19 June 2020 Bianca Walkden during a training session at the National Taekwondo Centre in Manchester PA 6/50 18 June 2020 French President Emmanuel Macron gestures about social distancing alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he arrives at Downing Street for a meeting. Macron also visited London to commemorate the 80th anniversary of former French president Charles de Gaulle’s appeal to French people to resist the Nazi occupation during World War II AFP/Getty 7/50 17 June 2020 Players kneel, as well as, having ‘Black Lives Matter’ in place of names on their shirts prior to the start of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United at Villa Park in Birmingham. The league resumed after its three-month suspension because of coronavirus AP 8/50 16 June 2020 Motakhayyel ridden by Jim Crowley, right, wins the Buckingham Palace Handicap during day one of Royal Ascot. This year, the flat racing’s biggest meeting, is behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak PA

9/50 15 June 2020 Queues form at Primark at the Rushden Lakes shopping complex after the government relaxed coronavirus lockdown laws significantly, allowing zoos, safari parks and non-essential shops to open to visitors Getty 10/50 14 June 2020 A man kneels at a commemoration to mark the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. The fire claimed 72 lives on 14 June 2017 PA 11/50 13 June 2020 Protesters confront police in Whitehall near Parliament Square, during a protest by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance PA 12/50 12 June 2020 A Black Lives Matter supporter sings to crowds who marched with her in front of the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square in London. The death of an African American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world Getty

13/50 11 June 2020 Scouts show their support at the Lord Baden-Powell statue in Poole. The statue of Robert Baden-Powell on Poole Quay is to be placed in “safe storage” following concerns about his racial views Getty 14/50 10 June 2020 Social distancing markers around the penguin enclosure at London Zoo. Staff have been preparing and are now ready for reopening next week with new signage, one-way trails for visitors to follow, and extra handwashing and sanitiser stations in place PA 15/50 9 June 2020 Protestors hold placards and shout slogans during during a protest called by the Rhodes Must Fall campaign calling for the removal of the statue of British imperialist Cecil John Rhodes outside Oriel College, at the University of Oxford AFP via Getty 16/50 8 June 2020 Hermione Wilson helps to install a new artwork at Jupiter Artland, Edinburgh, created as a tribute to the NHS titled “A Thousand Thank Yous” originally devised by the late Allan Kaprow which consists of colourful painted messages on cardboard and has been directed remotely by London-based artist Peter Liversidge PA

17/50 7 June 2020 The Edward Colston statue has been pulled down by Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol. Colston was a 17th century slave trader who has numerous landmarks named after him in Bristol SWNS 18/50 6 June 2020 Children pose for their family in front of discarded placards fixed on a wall in Piccadilly Gardens after a Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Manchester. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world Getty 19/50 5 June 2020 Protesters kneel in Trafalgar Square during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London, England. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world Getty 20/50 4 June 2020 Protestors march from Windsor Castle in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement Getty

21/50 3 June 2020 People wearing face masks hold banners in Hyde Park during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis Reuters 22/50 2 June 2020 Street artist Nath Murdoch touches up his anti-racism mural in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PA 23/50 1 June 2020 Customers socially distance themselves as they queue to enter Ikea in Warrington. The store opening saw large queues of people and traffic on adjacent roads as it reopened after the lockdown. The furniture and housewares chain reopened its stores across England and Northern Ireland subject to several restrictions, keeping its restaurants closed and asking customers to shop alone Getty 24/50 31 May 2020 A man wearing a protective face mask kneels in front of police officers during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd near the U.S. Embassy, London, Britai Reuters

25/50 30 May 2020 Visitors at Grassholme Reservoir in Lunedale, Co Durham are able to cross an ancient packhorse bridge as work on the dam wall means water levels have dropped signifcantly to reveal this monument of the pas UK 26/50 29 May 2020 British Tennis player Maia Lumsden in action at Bridge of Allan Tennis Club. People can meet family and friends outdoors and play sports such as golf and tennis again as the country is moving into phase one of the Scottish Government’s plan for gradually lifting lockdown PA 27/50 28 May 2020 A police frogman, searches for a weapon in Abington Lake in in Northampton Getty 28/50 27 May 2020 Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears before the Liaison Committee via Zoom from the cabinet room at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus 10 Downing Street/Reuters

29/50 26 May 2020 Members of the public relax on the beach at Botany Bay in Margate Getty 30/50 25 May 2020 Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street, London, over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions AP 31/50 24 May 2020 A demonstrator holds a sign reading ‘Why are you above the law?’ outside the house of Dominic Cummings in London, following allegations Cummings broke coronavirus lockdown rules by travelling across the country Reuters 32/50 23 May 2020 People take a walk near Durdle Door as cows graze in Lulworth Reuters

33/50 22 May 2020 Waves break onto a wall at Brighton beach Reuters 34/50 21 May 2020 Cafe owner Francini Osorio serves customers in a trial phase during the coronavirus lockdown. Osorio has installed an air purifier and 35 clear shower curtains, which will divide customers and tables, in the Francini Cafe De Colombia, Worcester, ready for the re-opening of his business as lockdown restrictions are eased PA 35/50 20 May 2020 People at Bournemouth beach in Dorset, as people flock to parks and beaches with lockdown measures eased. The Met Office has predicted the hottest day of the year PA 36/50 19 May 2020 A dog jumps into the water as families relax at a Lido in London AP

37/50 18 May 2020 A fan celebrates outside Celtic Park after Celtic were crowned champions of the Scottish Premiership. Hearts were also relegated after a decision was made to conclude the season with immediate effect PA 38/50 17 May 2020 People on Brighton beach after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown PA 39/50 16 May 2020 Police lead away Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as protesters gather in breach of lockdown rules in Hyde Park in London after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown. PA 40/50 15 May 2020 Estonian freelance ballet dancer and choreographer, Eve Mutso performs her daily fitness routine near her home in Glasgow, Scotland Getty

41/50 14 May 2020 Senior charge nurse Jan Ferguson views artwork “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, inspired by Professor Norman Dott and his neurosurgery theatres at the Western General from 1960-2019. It is one of a number of artworks which sit on the walls of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has been transferred into a purpose-built new home on the Little France campus in Edinburgh PA 42/50 13 May 2020 Team GB’s karate athlete Jordan Thomas trains outside his apartment in Manchester Reuters 43/50 12 May 2020 Nurses from central London hospitals protest on international nurses day about the chronic underfunding of the NHS and other issues surrounding the health service outside the gates of Downing Street, London PA 44/50 11 May 2020 Waves crash at Tynemouth pier on the North East coast PA

45/50 10 May 2020 A woman passes street art and a poster in East London Reuters 46/50 9 May 2020 Police patrol the beach in Brighton Getty 47/50 8 May 2020 The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly past over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain MOD/Reuters 48/50 7 May 2020 Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre during a training session at her home in Portsmouth Reuters

49/50 6 May 2020 Labour Party leader Keir Starmer listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty 50/50 5 May 2020 The sun appears to explode over the horizon in this montage of images captured by photographer Nick Lucas near his home in Ringwood, Hampshire. Nick took a number of pictures just a few seconds apart on a tripod mounted camera which were then combined to give the eye catching dawn image Nick Lucas/SWNS

“This is the result of an incident involving a Chiltern Railways train near Chalfont & Latimer station last night.

“We are working with Chiltern Railways to determine exactly what happened, and our engineers will repair the railway to return it to service as quickly as possible.”

The Metropolitan line remains suspended between Rickmansworth and Chesham.

Chiltern Railways said it was working with the Rail Accident Investigation Branch to “understand the causes of this incident”.

“We apologise for the disruption caused to customers using Chiltern Railways and London Underground services in the area,” a spokesperson added.