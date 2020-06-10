London sisters found dead were daughters of C of E’s first female BAME archdeacon | UK news

Two sisters found dead in a London park after a party on the weekend were the daughters of the Church of England’s first female archdeacon from a black and minority ethnic background.

Police launched a homicide investigation after the our bodies of Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were found in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London, on Sunday afternoon.

Detectives mentioned the sisters were thought to have been amongst a gaggle of about 10 individuals who gathered within the park on Friday night to rejoice Henry’s birthday. Police mentioned the 2 ladies had stayed behind within the park after their mates left.

The sisters were reported lacking late on Saturday when they didn’t return residence.

Henry was a senior social employee in kids’s companies at Buckinghamshire council. She had labored on the native authority since 2017. Smallman was a graduate from the University of Westminster.

The ladies were the daughters of Wilhelmina Smallman, who was the archdeacon of Southend within the diocese of Chelmsford till her retirement in 2016. Known as Mina, she was the C of E’s first female archdeacon from a minority ethnic background.

DCI Simon Harding, the senior investigating officer, mentioned the ladies’s households “have been devastated by their loss and they need answers. They have asked that their privacy is respected at this time as they come to terms with this horrific incident.”

The group of mates had been in “a well-known spot to sit and look over London”, he added.

“If you were in that area of the park from the evening of 5 June through to Sunday lunchtime, noticed the group, or saw anything else suspicious, please contact us immediately,” Harding mentioned.

“You may have stumbled upon items of property, but not realised the significance of them. If you did, you may well have information that could assist us hugely. No matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us.”