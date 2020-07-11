London Mayor Sadiq Khan spent £30k on boarding up statues

London mayor Sadiq Khan spent significantly more than £30,000 on boarding up statues in Westminster including among Winston Churchill, it can be unveiled.

The monument to the wartime leader was boxed up by Mr Khan after it absolutely was daubed with graffiti throughout Black Lives Matter demonstrations last month.

Underneath Churchill’s name, protesters had daubed ‘is a racist’.

The monument to the wartime leader was boxed up (pictured) by Mr Khan after it was daubed with graffiti during Black Lives Matter demonstrations last month

The Greater London Authority, run by the mayor, put hoardings around three statues in Parliament Square ahead of further protests

Figures released under the Freedom of Information Act show it cost £10,147 to put a hoarding round the statue of Churchill.

A further £21,115 was spent on protecting statues of Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi.

The GLA said it cost £3,050 to eliminate graffiti in Parliament and Trafalgar squares.

Churchill’s statue was boxed up on June 12 however the boarding was removed six days later ahead of a trip by French president Emmanuel Macron.

Boris Johnson said it absolutely was ‘absurd and shameful’ that the monument was vulnerable to attack, saying Churchill remained a hero for saving the country from ‘fascist and racist tyranny’.

Mr Khan last month defended his actions after Home Secretary Priti Patel accused him of failing woefully to stand up to ‘thuggery’ and demanded the statue be set free.

He said the decision to safeguard the statue in Parliament Square – and the monuments to Mandela and Gandhi – was a ‘wise’ precaution.

He said there have been fears the London monuments could develop into a ‘flashpoint for violence’ involving far-Right protesters, after the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.

Mr Khan has previously remarked that the statues had been boarded up before, including while Mr Johnson was mayor.