London Mayor Khan gets into the saddle as capital’s workers are told to ditch public transport

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been noticed out biking in the capital at the moment, carefully adopted by his safety workforce in a £300,000 armoured automotive – as commuters have been final week told to ditch public transport.

Mr Khan, carrying a blue face masks and gray helmet, is pictured benefiting from the balmy climate to cycle in the capital, with the jet-black Range Rover following carefully behind him.

The under-fire Mr Khan has been slammed for decreasing underground companies throughout the coronavirus pandemic and climbing the congestion cost from £11.50 to £15, placing extra but extra stress on the Tube.

Last week he unveiled his transport plan for London, which included urging folks to put on masks and inspiring folks not to use the tubes of buses until they’d to.

But he confronted criticism on Friday after he was seen being pushed to work in the Range Rover, as Tube passengers as soon as once more struggled to comply with social distancing tips on packed carriages.

His bullet-proof car, decked out with under-floor blast safety, armoured glass, spike-proof tyres, a five-litre engine and an emergency escape system, is offered by Scotland Yard for his security, a spokesperson mentioned.

Mr Khan requires a high degree police safety element due to threats to him,’ the spokesman added on Friday.

‘The Metropolitan Police present spherical the clock safety for the Mayor of London. This just isn’t a case of the Mayor having a chauffeur-driven automotive, both offered by City Hall or anyone else. The car is there for his security.’

The Prime Minister, in partially easing restrictions throughout the pandemic, had urged folks to keep away from public transport, and both stroll, cycle or use their vehicles.

But the transport community faces additional chaos on Monday morning when the new congestion cost is available in forcing extra folks onto the tube and its diminished companies.

The Mayor of London introduced that from subsequent month the each day cost, launched by Ken Livingstone in 2003, will for the first time be imposed on weekends and prolonged out of rush hour from 6pm to 10pm – simply hours after accepting a £1.6billion taxpayer-funded bailout.

Sadiq Khan, carrying a black masks, leaves his South London residence as he prepares to head to work, on Friday

He was whisked to City Hall in a luxurious Range Rover Discovery as he comes below mounting stress over the state of London transport

Motorists in London will once more have to pay the £11.50 congestion cost once more from Monday, a fortnight sooner than anticipated, after it was suspended at the begin of the lockdown to make it simpler for key workers to get round.

From June 22, when the lockdown is anticipated to have been eased additional by Boris Johnson, the each day congestion cost will rise from £11.50 to £15 – a 30 per cent hike. It may also be enforced seven days every week, and till 10pm, for the first time. NHS workers shall be in a position to declare it again, City Hall mentioned.

Mr Khan on Friday prompt the congestion cost announcement was imposed on him by the authorities as a result of it was the ‘solely deal on the desk’ supplied by the Department of Transport.

But a spokesman for Number 10 mentioned that the authorities solely requested for the reimposition of the congestion cost and ‘the particulars of how to do it are for TfL and the Mayor.’

The Mayor of London, who accepted a £1.1billion grant and £505million mortgage, mentioned: ‘I would like to be fully sincere and upfront with Londoners – this isn’t the deal I needed. But it was the solely deal the Government placed on the desk and I had no selection however to settle for it to preserve the Tubes and buses operating’.

There is anger and disbelief amongst Londoners who’ve been compelled to drive to work to defend their household from coronavirus due to a scarcity of social distancing on public transport.

Mr Khan has additionally been shamed by footage from European capitals such as Berlin, the place 100% of Tube companies have been operating for weeks with employees readily available to give out free face masks to all passengers.

Despite Sadiq Khan urging folks to keep at residence and keep away from the Tube, thousands and thousands are returning to their workplaces (pictured in Canning Town at the moment), the Mayor of London at the moment hiked the value of the congestion cost to £15 and prolonged it to weekends

Mr Khan, the son of a London bus driver, is believed to have been compelled to journey by automotive as a result of he’s certainly one of Britain’s most excessive profile Muslims which has led to threats in opposition to him.

On its web site, Land Rover boasts: ‘Range Rover Sentinel is designed to face fashionable, unconventional types of assault. This now contains defence in opposition to Improvised Explosive Devices.

‘Evading excessive threats at excessive speeds just isn’t a problem thanks to a specifically manufactured wheel(tyre) that comes with a run-flat system.

‘In emergencies, occupants can exit Range Rover Sentinel quickly and securely by means of the armoured escape panel. Located in the rear baggage compartment, it permits for escapes even when the doorways are unusable.’

A spokesman for Land Rover mentioned final week: ‘As it is a extremely bespoke mannequin, pricing is on utility to prospects.’

A spokesman for the Mayor of London mentioned on Friday: ‘The Mayor doesn’t have a chauffeur-driven automotive, both offered by City Hall or anyone else.

‘The Metropolitan Police present spherical the clock safety for the Mayor of London due to the heightened risk degree to his security.’

It comes after yesterday Mr Khan urged his a million followers on Twitter that they need to ‘play their half’ by staying at residence as a lot as potential.

This is the first weekend since Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced the easing of lockdown restrictions, leaving the British public in a position to journey additional throughout the coronavirus disaster.

Mr Khan’s message comes hours after the Mayor of London introduced plans to make the capital Europe’s largest car-free zone, with a map detailing how 4 of London’s busiest streets shall be made for simply pedestrians, cyclists and buses.

A map reveals the 4 busiest streets of London set to develop into car-free below new measures launched by the Mayor of London in response to coronavirus restrictions being eased

Mr Khan told his a million Twitter followers that lockdown has not been lifted this weekend

‘LONDON: lockdown has not been lifted. People proceed to die from #COVID19 on daily basis,’ he mentioned.

‘Please keep at residence as a lot as potential this weekend. If you want to use public transport for important journey, put on a non-medical face masking always.’

The car-free zones will see streets between London Bridge and Shoreditch, Euston and Waterloo and Old Street and Holborn restricted to buses, pedestrians and cyclists.

Similar restrictions on smaller roads are being labored on between officers and London boroughs, whereas lorries and vehicles could also be prohibited from London Bridge and Waterloo bridge.

With folks returning to work and the want to keep away from congestion on public transport, specialists have warned it’s essential that strolling and biking is inspired so as to keep social distancing throughout the coronavirus disaster.

And an in depth map of the streets chosen for the new measure have been revealed, exhibiting the place Londoners are in a position to cycle and stroll as lockdown restrictions are eased in what shall be Europe’s largest car-free zone.

In an official assertion made on Friday, Mr Khan mentioned that Covid-19 introduced ‘the largest problem to London’s public transport community in Transport for London’s historical past.

‘It will take a monumental effort from all Londoners to keep protected social distancing on public transport as lockdown restrictions are regularly eased,’ he added.

‘That means we’ve got to preserve the variety of folks utilizing public transport as low as potential. And we will not see journeys previously taken on public transport changed with automotive utilization as a result of our roads would instantly develop into unusably blocked and poisonous air air pollution would soar.

‘I ask that Londoners don’t use public transport until it’s completely unavoidable – it have to be a final resort. If you’ll be able to work at home it’s best to proceed to achieve this. We ought to all spend extra of our leisure time in our native areas too.’

Mr Khan mentioned that the rising variety of folks strolling and biking as a results of the lockdown has justified the transfer to widen pavements to enable extra of the public to stroll and cycle in the metropolis.

‘Many Londoners have rediscovered the joys of strolling and biking throughout lockdown and, by shortly and cheaply widening pavements, creating short-term cycle lanes and shutting roads to by means of visitors we are going to allow thousands and thousands extra folks to change the method they get round our metropolis,’ he mentioned.

The assertion reads that work on the proposed highway closures will start with instant impact, whereas officers say the work must be accomplished inside a six-week time-frame.

‘We will want many extra Londoners to stroll and cycle to make this work,’ the Mayor of London continued. ‘That’s why these plans will remodel elements of central London to create certainly one of the largest car-free areas in any capital metropolis in the world.

‘If we wish to make transport in London protected, and preserve London globally aggressive, then we’ve got no selection however to quickly repurpose London’s streets for folks.

‘By guaranteeing our metropolis’s restoration is inexperienced, we may also sort out our poisonous air which is important to make sure that we do not exchange one public well being disaster with one other. I urge all boroughs to work with us to make this potential.’

The Mayor of London’s newest announcement places the UK capital amongst plenty of cities which have set out measures to make a inexperienced and sustainable restoration from the coronavirus disaster by means of strolling and biking.

Paris have pledged €300m for brand spanking new cycle lanes, which is able to run parallel to the metropolis’s Metro community, providing commuters a viable different. Meanwhile, Milan have set out plans for certainly one of the continent’s most formidable strolling and biking schemes.

Elsewhere in Britain, the metropolis of Manchester are set to pedestrianise areas of Deansgate in the metropolis centre, whereas the Scottish authorities have pledged £10m in direction of pop-up biking and strolling routes.