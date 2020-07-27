London Marathon decision deadline pushed back to August 7 | Athletics News





London Marathon had actually hoped to phase a socially distanced race on October 4

A decision on when this year’s London Marathon can be held has actually been pushed back to August 7.

An statement had actually been anticipated on Tuesday July 28 on whether a socially distanced Virgin Money London Marathon might be hung on Sunday October 4, nevertheless London Marathon Events has actually postponed the decision.

In a letter sent out from occasion director Hugh Brasher to all the individuals it stated that the hold-up was due to a requirement for more assessment with regional NHS Trusts, the emergency situation services and regional authorities.

London Marathon Race Director Hugh Brasher

Brasher stated: “I understand that this unpredictability is far from perfect and I would like to thank you for your perseverance and understanding in these extremely difficult scenarios.

The runners pass under the renowned Tower Bridge in the London Marathon

“We understand how essential the Virgin Money London Marathon is to you, to charities and in revealing the world the terrific spirit of London, of Great Britain and of our running neighborhood.

“So please bear with us while we complete the comprehensive work we have actually been doing to attempt to allow us to run together, securely.”

Guidelines on the return of mass involvement running occasions were released on Tuesday, July 21 with the very first races anticipated to proceed under the brand-new guidelines in August, September and beyond.